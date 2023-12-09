Saturday, December 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Minister takes action against unregulated beauty products

APP
December 09, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Caretaker Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir has issued directions for curbing the unregistered beauty products including creams, injections, and tablets. A crackdown on undocumented individuals administering beauty injections and unregistered beauty parlours has been ordered, with no leniency for those posing health risks under the guise of beauty. At a conference of secretaries of district drug control boards, held on Friday, Dr. Nasir emphasised that only qualified skincare specialists and surgeons were permitted to administer beauty injections, and strict actions would be taken against unauthorised injections. Furthermore, the legal status of all beauty parlours in the province would be verified, and they were required to operate in accordance with the health principles. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) would be developed in consultation with the Health Commission to ensure compliance.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1702097451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023