MoFA summons Pak envoys meeting within next two weeks

ISLAMABAD - In a bid to ensure Pakistan’s democratic image, and woo foreign investors to invest here, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has summoned Pakistani envoys posted abroad.
The meeting is scheduled to be held within next two weeks, informed sources told The Nation on Friday.
“The meeting was scheduled be held in the first week of December but scaled further due to engagements of the key military officials abroad,” said one official on condition of anonymity.
Despite a text and calls made by this scribe to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Ms Mumtaz Zahara Baloch no official word could be get about whether an extra ordinary meeting of envoys has been called by the ministry or not?
“It’s an extra ordinary meeting since the envoys will also be given tasks related to changing geo strategic situation specially related to Kashmir in the region and to address Israel’s attack on Gaza,” said the official privy to the ongoing developments.
He said that the conference would also ensure to address queries being raised by EU countries, and other states about Pakistan’s coming elections.
“It’s a strategic attendance of Pakistani ambassadors also joining from United States, United Kingdom, Riyadh, UAE, Deputy Head of Mission in India, and other important missions abroad,” noted the official.
The official maintained that envoys will be specifically briefed to ensure meeting certain benchmarks related to trade, and investment targets of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).
He said that envoys will also be conveyed to counter the concerns of various countries about removing illegal immigrants from Pakistani land of different nationalities specifically undocumented Afghans.
“Almost 60 percent of undocumented Afghans have surfaced to be linked some way or the other in various terrorist incidents raising security alarm for state institutions,” said the official.
The official remarked that the MoFA will share the details in a later stage with the media as well.
ASIM QADEER RANA
–The writer is a freelance contributor