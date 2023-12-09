Narcotics smuggling bid foiled, 11 held

PESHAWAR - The police on Fri­day foiled a bid to smuggle huge quan­tity of narcotics here and arrested 11 suspects while confiscating the drugs and a vehicle.

The spokesman of Excise Depart­ment said that narcotics was being smuggled in a truck loaded with tis­sue papers, adding that tissue consign­ment was loaded from a factory in Ta­jabad area here.

The Excise police recovered 12kg of opium and 785 grams of ice from a mini Mazda truck number LXL 6715, the spokesman said and added that the driver of the vehicle Alam Khan, s/o Ghulam Muhammad, resident of Abak­hel, District Mianwali, was arrested on the spot.

During the initial investigation, the driver said that the consignment of tissue papers was loaded by a person Masudur Rahman from a factory in In­dustrial Estate here for Lahore.