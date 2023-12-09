Saturday, December 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Narcotics smuggling bid foiled, 11 held

APP
December 09, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  The police on Fri­day foiled a bid to smuggle huge quan­tity of narcotics here and arrested 11 suspects while confiscating the drugs and a vehicle.

The spokesman of Excise Depart­ment said that narcotics was being smuggled in a truck loaded with tis­sue papers, adding that tissue consign­ment was loaded from a factory in Ta­jabad area here.

The Excise police recovered 12kg of opium and 785 grams of ice from a mini Mazda truck number LXL 6715, the spokesman said and added that the driver of the vehicle Alam Khan, s/o Ghulam Muhammad, resident of Abak­hel, District Mianwali, was arrested on the spot.

During the initial investigation, the driver said that the consignment of tissue papers was loaded by a person Masudur Rahman from a factory in In­dustrial Estate here for Lahore.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1702012367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023