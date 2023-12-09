Nawaz doesn’t want power but accountability of ex-generals, judges behind his ouster

Former PM calls for action against those involved in toppling his govt in 2017 by filing fabricated cases against PML-N leaders n Says his party will rescue Pakistan from this troubling state n Those who labeled others as thieves proved to be the biggest thieves.
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Friday renewed his demand for accountability of former military generals and judges for ruining the country by ousting his government in 2017.
Addressing the party’s parliamentary board which is finalising the tickets for the February 8 general elections, Sharif said: “We do not want to come into power to roam around in luxury cars but we want the accountability of those who ruined this country, bringing it to the brink of economic disaster.”
This was the first time since his return to the country this October after a four-year self-exile in the UK that Nawaz Sharif reiterated his demand for accountability of those generals and judges involved in toppling his government.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and other leaders were present in the meeting. Talking about the corruption cases filed against him and his family, Nawaz emphasised the need to take action against those who filed “baseless cases” against him as he highlighted the unjust incarceration of party leaders in fabricated cases. He said he himself was now getting justice after seven years. He was referring to the corruption allegations following the exposure of the Panama Papers.
Nawaz expressed the party’s commitment to serving the nation while simultaneously demanding accountability for those responsible for the alleged victimisation of PML-N leaders. Nawaz clarified that his return to the country was not solely aimed at forming a government but also included a desire for action against corruption and political victimization.
Referring to a purported leaked audio conversation involving former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, Nawaz claimed that the ex-Chief Justice suggested keeping PML-N leaders, including himself, behind bars to facilitate the rise of Imran Khan, who was the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the time, ahead of the 2018 general elections.
“Will anyone question those who fabricated false cases against me? Will someone inquire into their motives? Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui revealed that General Faiz conveyed that two years of their painstaking efforts would go to waste if Nawaz Sharif and his daughter were released from prison. Additionally, there is an audio clip of Saqib Nisar stating that keeping them in jail and promoting Imran Khan is the agenda,” he declared, adding that a joker was brought to power who played havoc with this country.
Nawaz pointed out that it had happened during the tenure of the same Chief Justice that 190 million pounds were deposited into the Supreme Court’s account, yet he was still accepted as the Chief Justice. “The nation deserves to know who committed this grand theft,” he emphasised. Nawaz criticised those who labeled others as thieves, only to be revealed as the biggest thieves themselves.
Without directly naming individuals, Nawaz also criticized former PTI chief Imran Khan and labeled the 190 million pounds NAB reference against PTI leaders as the “biggest scam” in the country’s history. He said no one had any doubt that it was the biggest corruption scandal; and the biggest proof is that the approval was taken from the cabinet by waving a closed envelope.
He asserted that the PTI leaders lacked understanding of the morals and principles of a welfare state, accusing them of exploiting these ideals for political gain. In particular, he labeled the 190 million pound case as the most significant scandal in the nation’s history.
Nawaz expressed regret over being accused of not accepting a salary from his son, noting that this accusation led to their imprisonment and punishment. He highlighted that he, along with his brother, daughter, nephew, and prominent party members, faced false accusations, resulting in his incarceration.
Acknowledging life’s inevitable challenges, Nawaz stated that while individuals endure hardships and pains, there are some wounds that never heal. He emphasized that throughout history, many have experienced similar pains, and he called for the nation to be aware of the facts surrounding their situation. In addition to his party’s commitment to serving the country, Nawaz stressed the importance of revealing the truth about the false accusations and imprisonments they endured.
Expressing disappointment in the lack of transparency and ethical considerations in society, Nawaz lamented that such political games had been played for 70 to 75 years without accountability or regard for societal values.
Nawaz affirmed that his party aimed to rescue Pakistan from this troubling state, entering the political arena with the intention of making positive contributions to the country. He also extended congratulations to Ahad Cheema, a former bureaucrat, and his family for Cheema’s acquittal from the assets beyond means case. Nawaz criticised the practice of implicating competent and hardworking officials like Cheema in false cases for political reasons, causing immense pain to individuals and demoralizing bureaucratic officers.