Saturday, December 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Netsol win PSC Cricket League title

Netsol win PSC Cricket League title
OUR STAFF REPORT
December 09, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Netsol clinched the 7th Premier Super Corporate (PSC) Cricket League title after thumping Digital Service team by 9 wickets in the final played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground. 
Batting first, Digital Service scored 111 runs in 20 overs and in turn, Netsol achieved the target in 14 overs at the loss of just one wicket. Total 12 teams participated in the tournament. The best player of the tournament was Adnan Butt, the best batsman Rana Ayan, the best bowler Abbas Ali and the best wicketkeeper Abdullah. 
Faheem Mukhtar Butt was chief organizer of the tournament, who like previous editions, completed this edition in a professional manner and was highly applauded by the participating teams for holding the event in a fair and professional manner.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1702012367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023