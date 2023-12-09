Netsol win PSC Cricket League title

LAHORE - Netsol clinched the 7th Premier Super Corporate (PSC) Cricket League title after thumping Digital Service team by 9 wickets in the final played at Ittefaq Cricket Ground.

Batting first, Digital Service scored 111 runs in 20 overs and in turn, Netsol achieved the target in 14 overs at the loss of just one wicket. Total 12 teams participated in the tournament. The best player of the tournament was Adnan Butt, the best batsman Rana Ayan, the best bowler Abbas Ali and the best wicketkeeper Abdullah.

Faheem Mukhtar Butt was chief organizer of the tournament, who like previous editions, completed this edition in a professional manner and was highly applauded by the participating teams for holding the event in a fair and professional manner.