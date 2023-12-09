OGDCL discovers gas, condensate in Sindh

ISLAMABAD-The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has successfully discovered gas and condensate at Dars West Well #02, located in the Tando Allah Yar district of Sindh province.

The exploratory efforts at Dars West Well #02, part of the Dars West Development and Production Lease Joint Venture, were led by OGDCL as the operator with a 77.5% stake, and GHPL holding a 22.5% carried interest. The well, drilled to a depth of 2081 meters, penetrated the “C” Sands of the Lower Goru Formation, resulting in a major discovery. Testing of the well revealed a production rate of 8.51 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and 360 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate. These impressive results were obtained through a choke size of 32/64” at a Well Head Flowing Pressure of 1947 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) from the Lower Guru C-Sand in the exploratory zone.

Ahmed Hayat Lak, MD/CEO of OGDCL, expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, stating, “This discovery underscores OGDCL’s commitment to pioneering exploration in pursuit of national energy security. OGDCL remains steadfast in its commitment to leveraging innovative strategies and technical expertise for the benefit of our nation. This discovery not only strengthens our hydrocarbon reserves but also contributes to Pakistan’s energy security and economic prosperity.” The discovery at Dars West Well #02 not only enhances OGDCL’s hydrocarbon reserves but also contributes to the country’s overall energy resources.