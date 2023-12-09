PAEC seeks nod for 1200MW Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-5

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has sought the National Power Regulatory Authority’s approval for the grant of Generation Licence for its proposed 1200 MW Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Unit-5 (C-5).
The PAEC has submitted an application with Nepra for grant of Generation Licence for its proposed Chashma Nuclear Power Plant Units-S- (C-S).
The Authority has considered the matter and decided to treat it as an application for concurrence pursuant to Section 14B(S) of NEPRA Act, said Nepra.
The Authority has registered the application and decided to seek comments of stakeholders, interested / affected persons and the general public in favour / or against grant of concurrence to PAEC for C-5. Nepra has asked the stakeholders to submit their comments to the office of Registrar Nepra within a period of 15 working days. In June 2023, China and Pakistan had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for a 1,200 MW Chashma-5 (C-5) nuclear power project worth $3.48 billion. The estimated completion time of the project is 2029. The project will have one unit and its generation capacity will be 1117 MW. The ground-breaking ceremony for the 1200 MW was performed by former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in July this year. The project is located at Mianwali, Punjab. The Chashma Nuclear Power Generation System (CNPGS) hosts four nuclear power plants. CNPGS Unit 1 (C-1) and Unit-2 (C-2) have a gross capacity of 325 MW each. C-1 started operation in 2000, while C-2 in 2011. CNPGS Unit 3 (C-3) and Unit-4 (C-4) both with gross capacity of 340 MW each started commercial operation in 2016 & 2017, respectively.