Saturday, December 09, 2023
Pakistan secure second win in Asian Baseball C’ship   

STAFF REPORT
December 09, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - Pakistan secured their second victory in the placement round of the ongoing Asian Baseball Championship in Taipei, Taiwan, triumphing over Palestine with a resounding score of 12-3. Pakistan exhibited stellar performances by key players like Amjad Islam, Umair Imad Butt, and Aman Khan. Jabran, Zaakir, Sameer, and Wasim also delivered commendable performances, contributing significantly to the team’s success. Looking ahead in the placement round, Pakistan is set to face Hong Kong in their upcoming match scheduled for today (Saturday). This recent win follows Pakistan’s earlier triumph over Thailand in the initial round of group matches by 4-1. Pakistan lost their first two matches in the event after going down against world number one Japan 14-0 and Philippines 4-2. 

