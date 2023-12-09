“Rome has grown since its humble beginnings that

it is now overwhelmed by its own greatness.”

-Livy

The Battle of Cannae, a pivotal clash in 216 BC between Carthage led by Hannibal and Rome, stands as a masterpiece in tactical warfare. Hannibal, with cunning strategy, executed a brilliant double-envelopment manoeuver, encircling the Roman army. Despite Roman numerical superiority, Hannibal’s calculated use of his smaller force resulted in one of history’s most devastating victories. The Carthaginians’ skillful execution led to a catastrophic defeat for Rome, with estimates suggesting over 50,000 Roman soldiers fell. Cannae remains a testament to the importance of strategy and tactical innovation, showcasing Hannibal’s military genius and forever altering the course of ancient Mediterranean history.