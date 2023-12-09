Saturday, December 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PBBF to host Olympic Solidarity WABC Coaching Course   

STAFF REPORT
December 09, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has announced the launch of the Olympic Solidarity WABC Level-I Coaching Course, scheduled to unfold from December 11-16 at Government College University, Lahore. Khalid Bashir, PBBF Secretary, conveyed that the esteemed FIBA Coaching Instructor, Milan Kotarac from Serbia, has been chosen to lead the comprehensive six-day coaching course sanctioned by FIBA. Designed to impart profound theoretical and practical insights, the program targets 15 coaches, including both male and female participants, engaging them in morning and evening sessions. Assisting Kotarac are Ouj-e-Zahoor, Associate Secretary PBBF, M Sami, Course Coordinator, and M Riaz Malik, Head Coach of Pak basketball team.  

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1702012367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023