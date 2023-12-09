PBBF to host Olympic Solidarity WABC Coaching Course   

LAHORE - The Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) has announced the launch of the Olympic Solidarity WABC Level-I Coaching Course, scheduled to unfold from December 11-16 at Government College University, Lahore. Khalid Bashir, PBBF Secretary, conveyed that the esteemed FIBA Coaching Instructor, Milan Kotarac from Serbia, has been chosen to lead the comprehensive six-day coaching course sanctioned by FIBA. Designed to impart profound theoretical and practical insights, the program targets 15 coaches, including both male and female participants, engaging them in morning and evening sessions. Assisting Kotarac are Ouj-e-Zahoor, Associate Secretary PBBF, M Sami, Course Coordinator, and M Riaz Malik, Head Coach of Pak basketball team.