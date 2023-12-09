Saturday, December 09, 2023
PFA discards 2,000 litres adulterated milk

December 09, 2023
LAHORE  -   The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement teams under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Asim Javed placed screening pickets in different areas of the city on Friday morning and disposed of 2,000 litres of adulterated milk besides imposing hefty fines. The authority inspected several chicken and milk carrier vehicles at the entry and exit points of the city, aiming to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free food to citizens. PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javed said that dairy steams inspected the quality of 51,000 litres of milk with lactoscan machines and disposed of 50 maunds of milk due to found the milk sample results not up to the mark.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1702097451.jpg

