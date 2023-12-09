Saturday, December 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N, IPP hold talks for seat adjustment

Tareen presents list of Punjab constituencies where both parties can collaborate for mutual benefit

PML-N, IPP hold talks for seat adjustment
Our Staff Reporter
December 09, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In a significant political develop­ment, the PML-N and the Istehkame-Pakistan Party (IPP) Friday formally engaged in discussions for seat ad­justments in the lead up to the Febru­ary 8 elections. A PML-N delegation, including Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah, and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, visited IPP chief Jahangir Tareen’s residence to lay the groundwork before finalising an agreement on seat adjustments. Tareen reportedly presented a list of constituencies in Punjab where both parties could col­laborate for mutual benefit.

During the meeting, the two sides deliberated on the current political landscape in the country and explored the potential for seat adjustments in the upcoming general elections. 

Sources claimed that this meeting followed a previous one held a day earlier between PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and IPP leader Jahangir Khan Tareen at Sharif’s Mod­el Town residence. In that meeting, the leaders tentatively agreed to seat adjustments in certain constituencies in central and south Punjab.

Solangi for enhancing duration of Hazarvi language programmes on PTV

The Friday meeting concluded with an agreement to schedule further dis­cussions to finalize the specific num­ber of seats where collaboration was feasible. Political analysts view this as a significant political alliance for the PML-N, following potential agree­ments with the MQM, JUI-F, and PML-Q for joint participation in the upcom­ing elections. Additionally, the PML-N has strengthened its presence in Balo­chistan by incorporating influential political figures into the party.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1702012367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023