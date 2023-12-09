PML-N, IPP hold talks for seat adjustment

LAHORE - In a significant political develop­ment, the PML-N and the Istehkame-Pakistan Party (IPP) Friday formally engaged in discussions for seat ad­justments in the lead up to the Febru­ary 8 elections. A PML-N delegation, including Khwaja Saad Rafiq, Rana Sanaullah, and Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, visited IPP chief Jahangir Tareen’s residence to lay the groundwork before finalising an agreement on seat adjustments. Tareen reportedly presented a list of constituencies in Punjab where both parties could col­laborate for mutual benefit.

During the meeting, the two sides deliberated on the current political landscape in the country and explored the potential for seat adjustments in the upcoming general elections.

Sources claimed that this meeting followed a previous one held a day earlier between PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and IPP leader Jahangir Khan Tareen at Sharif’s Mod­el Town residence. In that meeting, the leaders tentatively agreed to seat adjustments in certain constituencies in central and south Punjab.

The Friday meeting concluded with an agreement to schedule further dis­cussions to finalize the specific num­ber of seats where collaboration was feasible. Political analysts view this as a significant political alliance for the PML-N, following potential agree­ments with the MQM, JUI-F, and PML-Q for joint participation in the upcom­ing elections. Additionally, the PML-N has strengthened its presence in Balo­chistan by incorporating influential political figures into the party.