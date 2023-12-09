PSDF, OGDCL to give skills training to youth in different districts

LAHORE-In a significant move towards fostering empowerment and skill development, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) have formalized a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide free skills training to 150 individuals in Attock, Chakwal, and DG Khan districts. The collaborative initiative aims to enhance employability and create income-generating opportunities for the youth, with a special emphasis on gender inclusivity. Out of the 150 trainees, 50% will be women, reflecting a commitment to provide income generation opportunities for trainees and uplifting them.

The training program will cover a diverse range of trades, including graphic design, beautician, domestic tailoring, electrician, hand embroidery, and welding. These trades have been selected strategically, taking into consideration the cultural norms and economic landscape of the target districts, aiming to equip the youth with skills that align with the local demand.

At the MoU signing ceremony COO PSDF said “We believe in the transformative power of skills training to shape the future of our youth. Through this collaboration with OGDCL, we are not just imparting skills; we are fostering a culture of empowerment. At PSDF, we are committed to being catalysts of change, creating pathways for the youth to unlock their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the development of Attock, Chakwal, and DG Khan districts.”