PSX honours Indus Motor with prestigious Top 25 Companies Award

KARACHI-The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) honoured Indus Motor Company (IMC) with the highly coveted Top 25 Companies Award 2022, which was presented by Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar to the company’s Chief Executive Ali Asghar Jamali at a ceremony at Karachi. This accolade recognises IMC’s excellence in its financial performance, operational and governance accomplishments, sustainability, and ESG related initiatives.

The PSX’s evolving award criteria aims to encourage companies to adopt practices that not only drive financial growth but also contribute positively to society and the country. The event provides an opportunity to showcase the top 25-award winning businesses to the world.

IMC CE said, “Indeed we’re proud of this achievement yet at the same time, humbled at having received this top award from PSX that is an epitome of corporate success. It is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence and our continued commitment to Toyota’s cornerstone, Customer First principle.”

He further added, “As we move forward, IMC as the leading automobile company is committed under the Make in Pakistan initiative to play its role toward the country’s economic prosperity and continue to leverage its strong foundations, ethical business practices, and cutting-edge technologies that exceed customer expectations.”