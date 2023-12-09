PSX stays bullish as index gains 1,505 more points

ISLAMABAD-The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 1,505.55 more points, a positive change of 2.33 percent, closing at 66,223.63 points against 64,718.08 points the previous trading day. A total of 1,329,550,091 shares valuing Rs.33.377 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,316,526,260 shares valuing Rs. 37.179 billion the last day. Some 395 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 257 of them recorded gains and 127 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 11 remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 342,535,258 shares at Rs.4.43 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 98,557,282 shares at Rs.1.67 per share and PTCL with 58,736,500 shares at Rs.9.65 per share. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.200.02 per share price, closing at Rs 8,900.00, whereas the runner-up was Sapphire Fibres Limited with a Rs 97.31 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,505,00. Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 559.75 per share closing at Rs 21,600.25, followed by Ismail Industries with Rs.95.00 decline to close at Rs.1,300.00.