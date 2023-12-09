PTDC organized ‘Salam Pakistan’ documentary film competition

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will organize ‘Salam Pakistan’ short tourism documentary film and photography competitions on December 11 in connection with International Mountain Day.

Talking to APP, he urged filmmakers and storytellers to capture the essence of our diverse and stunning landscapes, as Pakistan is amazing and rich with tourism potential.

He said, “Four to five-minute documentaries and photography competitions on the topics of culture and mountain heritage, mountain people and their lifestyles, fascinating mountain scenery, mountain adventure, and sports will be part of the event.”