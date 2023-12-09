Sajid Khan likely to join Pakistan’s Test squad in Australia

CANBERRA - Right-arm off-spinner Sajid Khan is reportedly likely to be called up to Pakistan’s Test squad in Australia ahead of the first Test, commencing on December 14 in Perth.

Reports suggest that Sajid Khan was contacted by team management to prepare himself after spin bowler Abrar Ahmed suffered an injury on the third day of a four-day game against Prime Minister’s XI. Abrar Ahmed complained of discomfort in his right leg after bowling eight overs on the third day and was taken off the field.

Following his complaint, Abrar Ahmed was sent for an MRI scan. Further details will be shared in due course after the medical panel assesses the MRI reports. The selection committee will take a final decision on Sajid Khan’s inclusion after Abrar Ahmed’s MRI reports.