Sana hints at formation of a national govt post-elections

PML-N parliamentary board interviews candidates from DG Khan.
LAHORE - The PML-N’s parliamentary board convened its fifth consecutive meeting on Friday chaired by party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif to interview candidates from the DG Khan division. Following the meeting, Rana Sanaullah, the party’s Punjab president, briefed the media, revealing that sub-committees have been established to address discrepancies over candidate selections in specific constituencies.
Sanaullah asserted that the PML-N was putting forth robust and victorious candidates from Dera Ghazi Khan, confidently stating that the party anticipates winning 15 national and 30 provincial seats in DG Khan. He mentioned that ticket finalisation, initially set for December 14th and 15th, has been postponed to December 16th due to Nawaz Sharif’s court appearances.
Responding to a question about the possible postponement of elections due to perceived terrorism threats, Sana emphasised that it was the responsibility of security forces to eradicate terrorism and ensure public safety. He expressed the preference for the election schedule to be announced by December 15-16.
Regarding allegations of an uneven playing field by certain parties, the PML-N leader advised those facing unfair treatment to seek relief from the courts. He argued that if someone had committed a crime and was facing arrest, there was no justification for providing them with a level playing field.
In response to a question about Bilawal Bhutto and allegations of TikTok and Gate Number 4 politics, Sana remarked that Bhutto knew the details. He confidently claimed that the PML-N was poised to secure a majority and win over 100 seats in Punjab.
Sana hinted at the possibility of a national government post-elections, citing the critical state of the country. Referring to Nawaz Sharif’s address at Minar-e-Pakistan on October 21, he stated that the essence of 40 years of the country’s politics was encapsulated in that speech, emphasising the need for collective efforts to overcome the crises faced by the nation.