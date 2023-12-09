Sana hints at formation of a national govt post-elections

PML-N parliamentary board interviews candidates from DG Khan.

LAHORE - The PML-N’s parliamentary board convened its fifth con­secutive meeting on Friday chaired by party leader Mian Nawaz Sharif to interview can­didates from the DG Khan di­vision. Following the meeting, Rana Sanaullah, the party’s Punjab president, briefed the media, revealing that sub-committees have been estab­lished to address discrepan­cies over candidate selections in specific constituencies.

Sanaullah asserted that the PML-N was putting forth ro­bust and victorious candidates from Dera Ghazi Khan, confi­dently stating that the party anticipates winning 15 na­tional and 30 provincial seats in DG Khan. He mentioned that ticket finalisation, initially set for December 14th and 15th, has been postponed to Decem­ber 16th due to Nawaz Sharif’s court appearances.

Responding to a question about the possible postpone­ment of elections due to per­ceived terrorism threats, Sana emphasised that it was the responsibility of security forces to eradicate terrorism and ensure public safety. He expressed the preference for the election schedule to be an­nounced by December 15-16.

Regarding allegations of an uneven playing field by cer­tain parties, the PML-N leader advised those facing unfair treatment to seek relief from the courts. He argued that if someone had committed a crime and was facing arrest, there was no justification for providing them with a level playing field.

In response to a question about Bilawal Bhutto and al­legations of TikTok and Gate Number 4 politics, Sana re­marked that Bhutto knew the details. He confidently claimed that the PML-N was poised to secure a majority and win over 100 seats in Punjab.

Sana hinted at the possibil­ity of a national government post-elections, citing the criti­cal state of the country. Refer­ring to Nawaz Sharif’s address at Minar-e-Pakistan on Octo­ber 21, he stated that the es­sence of 40 years of the coun­try’s politics was encapsulated in that speech, emphasising the need for collective efforts to overcome the crises faced by the nation.