ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) will take up a case per­taining to the repatriation of the foreigners stay­ing illegally in Pakistan on December 13.

A three-member bench of the top court presid­ed over by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and com­prising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha Ma­lik would hear the case. The registrar office issued the cause list in this regard. The court has served notices to attorney general of Pakistan, foreign of­fice and apex committee.