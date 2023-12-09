SC to hear FIA’s appeal against Moonis Elahi on Dec 15

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court will take up the appeal of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Moonis Elahi on December 15. A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha Malik would hear the case. The FIA had filed an appeal against the verdict of Lahore High Court for quashing a first information report (FIR) against Moonis Elahi. The Registrar Office has issued the cause list in this regard and issued notices to the respondents including the Deputy Attorney General for Pakistan.