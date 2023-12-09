Saturday, December 09, 2023
SC to hear FIA’s appeal against Moonis Elahi on Dec 15
Agencies
December 09, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The Supreme Court will take up the appeal of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead­er Moonis Elahi on December 15. A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and comprising Jus­tice Yahya Afridi and Justice Ayesha Malik would hear the case. The FIA had filed an ap­peal against the verdict of La­hore High Court for quashing a first information report (FIR) against Moonis Elahi. The Reg­istrar Office has issued the cause list in this regard and is­sued notices to the respon­dents including the Deputy At­torney General for Pakistan.

