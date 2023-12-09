Saturday, December 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Security forces kill 5 terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill 5 terrorists in Tank
Our Staff Reporter
December 09, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The security forces killed five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa province, said the media wing of the military on Friday.

The ISPR said that on night 7/8 December 2023, an intelligence-based operation was con­ducted in general area Mullazai, Tank District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, on reported presence of terrorists. After an intense fire exchange, the se­curity forces killed five terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law-enforcement agencies as well as ex­tortion and target killing of innocent civilians. 

The ISPR said that a cache of weapons, ammu­nition and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

The sanitization operation was also conduct­ed to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, as the ISPR said that security forces of Pa­kistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Solangi for enhancing duration of Hazarvi language programmes on PTV

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1702012367.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023