Security forces kill 5 terrorists in Tank

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, said the media wing of the military on Friday.
The ISPR said that on night 7/8 December 2023, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in general area Mullazai, Tank District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, on reported presence of terrorists. After an intense fire exchange, the security forces killed five terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law-enforcement agencies as well as extortion and target killing of innocent civilians.
The ISPR said that a cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation.
The sanitization operation was also conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, as the ISPR said that security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.