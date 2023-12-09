Security forces kill 5 terrorists in Tank

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed five terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa province, said the media wing of the military on Friday.

The ISPR said that on night 7/8 December 2023, an intelligence-based operation was con­ducted in general area Mullazai, Tank District of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, on reported presence of terrorists. After an intense fire exchange, the se­curity forces killed five terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law-enforcement agencies as well as ex­tortion and target killing of innocent civilians.

The ISPR said that a cache of weapons, ammu­nition and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

The sanitization operation was also conduct­ed to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, as the ISPR said that security forces of Pa­kistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.