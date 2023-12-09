Seminar held on ‘Corruption: catalyst for economic disparity’

PESHAWAR - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, held a seminar titled ‘Corruption: Catalyst for Economic Disparity’ at Peshawar’s Nishtar Hall.
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, graced the event as the chief guest. Prominent figures like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister of Information and Public Relations, Barrister Firoze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, and other cabinet members actively participated in the seminar.
Esteemed speakers included Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology Pakistan, Dr Qibla Ayaz; Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry; DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmed Chauhan; Director of Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arif Yousafzai; Senior Anchor Person Saleem Safi; Former Secretary Arifin Khan; and Director NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Their speeches shed light on diverse strategies to combat corruption.
The seminar drew a notable audience, encompassing federal and provincial department heads, private sector senior officials, residents, and students. DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmed Chauhan, emphasized public awareness and preventive anti-corruption measures in his address. He pledged to foster an environment encouraging citizen involvement in eradicating corruption fearlessly.
Commending the Information and Public Relations Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for raising awareness, DG NAB stressed the importance of preventive actions. He lauded Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel’s efforts in exposing illegal real estate schemes. He called upon government officials, civil society, and the public to actively engage in fostering a corruption-free environment.
The seminar concluded by reaffirming NAB’s commitment to combat corruption, urging unified efforts in building a transparent, corruption-free society.