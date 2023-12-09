Saturday, December 09, 2023
Seminar held on ‘Corruption: catalyst for economic disparity’

Our Staff Reporter
December 09, 2023
PESHAWAR  -  The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in col­laboration with the Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, held a seminar titled ‘Corruption: Cat­alyst for Economic Disparity’ at Pesha­war’s Nishtar Hall.

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, graced the event as the chief guest. Prominent figures like Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister of Infor­mation and Public Relations, Barrister Firoze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, and other cabinet members actively participated in the seminar.

Esteemed speakers included Chair­man of the Council of Islamic Ideolo­gy Pakistan, Dr Qibla Ayaz; Chief Sec­retary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry; DG NAB Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Waqar Ahmed Chauhan; Director of Anti-Corruption Estab­lishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Arif Yousafzai; Senior Anchor Person Sal­eem Safi; Former Secretary Arifin Khan; and Director NAB Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa. Their speeches shed light on diverse strategies to combat corrup­tion.

The seminar drew a notable audi­ence, encompassing federal and pro­vincial department heads, private sec­tor senior officials, residents, and students. DG NAB Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, Waqar Ahmed Chauhan, empha­sized public awareness and preventive anti-corruption measures in his ad­dress. He pledged to foster an environ­ment encouraging citizen involvement in eradicating corruption fearlessly.

Commending the Information and Public Relations Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for raising awareness, DG NAB stressed the importance of preventive actions. He lauded Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel’s efforts in exposing illegal real estate schemes. He called upon government officials, civil society, and the public to actively en­gage in fostering a corruption-free en­vironment.

The seminar concluded by reaffirm­ing NAB’s commitment to combat cor­ruption, urging unified efforts in build­ing a transparent, corruption-free society.

