Seven-day Lok Mela begins in Sargodha

SARGODHA - A week-long ‘Lok Mela’ was going on under the auspices of Parks and Horticulture Authority in the city. According to a focal person on Lok Mela Shafqat Awan on Friday that on the first day, fireworks,cultural dance, acrobatics, gymnastic performance, poetry competition were held. Later, the melodious performance of famous singer Sahir Ali Baga, which was enjoyed by the people. He said that visitors enjoyed desi and fast foods, swings and various stalls arranged by various departments and brands in the Mela. On the second day of the ‘Lok Mela’,various colorful programs would also be held.