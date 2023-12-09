Seven injured in road accident due to fog

FAISALABAD - At least seven passengers sustained multiple injuries in a road accident due to fog in the area of Dijkot police station, here on Friday. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said that a speeding wagon struck against a parked trailer on Sammundri Road near Salooni Jhal because the wagon driver could not assess the trailer due to fog. As a result, Munawar (30), Nadeem (24), Shan (35) son of Mansha residents of Chak No 441-GB Sammundri, Shabbir (28) son of M Latif resident of Chak No 463-GB Sammundri, Faizan (23) son of Zulfiqar, his brother Rehan (17) son of Zulfiqar residents of Mohallah Asghar Town Sammundri and Naeem Ashraf (26) son of Ashraf Ali resident of Chak No 440-GB Faiz Pur received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to hospital where condition of first five victims was stated to be critical. Further investigation was underway.