Shaukat Tareen quits PTI, Senate seat

ISLAMABAD - Former finance minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Shaukat Tareen on Friday decided to quit the party and politics, citing financial and health reasons. He also announced to step down as a senator. He got elected as a member of the upper house of parliament on a PTI ticket and was set to retire in March next year. Tareen is among a number of PTI leaders and lawmakers who have parted ways with the party after May 9 attacks on civil and military installations. In a statement, Tareen said that the last over two years had been very challenging for him, both financially and due to his deteriorating health. I have made the decision after consulting my friends and family, he added.