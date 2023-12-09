Shaukat Tareen quits PTI, Senate seat

ISLAMABAD - Former finance minister and Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Shaukat Tareen on Friday de­cided to quit the party and pol­itics, citing financial and health reasons. He also announced to step down as a senator. He got elected as a member of the up­per house of parliament on a PTI ticket and was set to retire in March next year. Tareen is among a number of PTI leaders and lawmakers who have part­ed ways with the party after May 9 attacks on civil and mil­itary installations. In a state­ment, Tareen said that the last over two years had been very challenging for him, both fi­nancially and due to his deteri­orating health. I have made the decision after consulting my friends and family, he added.