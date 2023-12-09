Sialkot DC forms supervisory teams to check supply, prices of furtilisers

SIALKOT - Sialkot Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shah Mir Iqbal on Friday formed 50 supervisory teams to ensure the supply of fertilizers according to the demand, implementation of fixed prices across the district. Addressing the meeting to review the demand and supply of fertilizer and the implementation of fixed prices in Sialkot district, he said that wheat has been cultivated on an area of 4 lc 78 thousand hectares during the current season in Sialkot district. In order to ensure the availability of fertilizers, 21 supervisory teams have been formed in tehsil Daska, 12/12 in tehsil Sialkot and Pasrur, and 5 supervisory teams for tehsil Sambrial, which will check the fertilizer dealers in their areas on daily basis.

FIRST MEETING OF DEPARTMENTAL COMMITTEE ON SIALKOT DISTRICT AFFAIRS HELD

The first meeting of the Departmental Committee on Sialkot District Affairs was held at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) under the chairmanship of Rana Nadeem Ahmed.

In the meeting, representatives of various departments, including Municipal Corporation, District Council, Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP) participated.

Important issues related to the city and future plans were discussed in detail.