Saturday, December 09, 2023
Sindh Governor for uprooting corruption to make country a welfare state

APP
December 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has said we have to uproot corruption to make the country a welfare state. He was addressing at a seminar organized by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on International Anti-Corruption Day at the Governor’s House.
Besides IGP Sindh Rifat Mukhtar, Chairman NAB and Deputy Chairman, Barrister Shahida Jameel, the seminar was also attended by well-known religious scholars and others.
The Governor said we have to be committed for a corruption free society. He said that corruption seriously affected a society and the economy of the country. He said, “If we want a strong and welfare state, we have to root out corruption.” He further said that NAB was working under a three-pronged strategy of awareness, prevention and enforcement.
Tessori said that today, we had gathered here against corruption. He said that each of us had to answer of our responsibility and had to do something for the future generations.

APP

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1702012367.jpg

