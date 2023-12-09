Solangi for enhancing duration of Hazaragi language programmes on PTV

QUETTA - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday issued directives to extend the duration of Hazaragi language programmes on PTV Bolan in order to promote the culture, language and literature of Balochistan. During the visit to PTV Quetta Center, the Federal Minister for Information was briefed by the General Manager PTV and heads of multiple departments regarding PTV Bolan’s transmission, news bulletins, current affairs programmes and PTV Bolan’s budget. The minister reviewed the broadcast of PTV Bolan and directed to enhance the duration of Hazaragi language broadcast on PTV Bolan.