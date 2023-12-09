Saturday, December 09, 2023
Solangi for enhancing duration of Hazarvi language programmes on PTV

Our Staff Reporter
December 09, 2023
Gwader, Quetta

QUETTA  -  Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi on Friday issued directives to extend the duration of Hazaravi language programmes on PTV Bolan to in order to promote the culture, language and literature of Balochistan. During the visit to PTV Quetta Centre, the Federal Minister for Information was briefed by General Manager PTV and heads of multiple departments regarding PTV Bolan’s transmission, news bulletins, current affairs programmes and PTV Bolan’s budget. The minister reviewed the broadcast of PTV Bolan and directed to enhance the duration of Hazarvi language broadcast on PTV Bolan.

Our Staff Reporter

