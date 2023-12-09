Speakers highlight child rights, mental health issues at seminar

ISLAMABAD - Islamique France (SIF) in collab­oration with Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) success­fully organised an awareness raising event on child rights, mental well-being and effects of climate change through a unique event of puppet show at PNCA here on Friday.

The two-day event, hosted at the prestigious Pakistan Nation­al Council of Arts in Islamabad, proved to be an impactful plat­form for raising awareness and in­spiring positive change.

Distinguished guests, including Haroon-ur-Reham, Director Child commission Institute (CPI), MoHR shared about CPI unit and 1121 helpline can be used to register child abuse cases and in case se­curity they facilitate custody sup­port to children as well.

Awais Ahmed, representative from DIG security office Islama­bad police shared about safe city initiative that Child Protection Cell has established. Gender Crimes cell has established women and child protection police station, where all staff are women and the complaints can be lodged through 15 known as Pukar helpline.

Imtiaz Ali, National legal aid co­ordinator from non-profit Sahil, said if police investigated proper­ly than like Zainab case and other cases will be resolved and victim can get quick justice. Dr Roomi S Hayat, CEO of Institute of rural management (IRM), shared that we need to work on awareness at three levels from family, socie­ty and institutional level and we need to work more on implemen­tation of laws because Noor case from Islamabad is still pending and their family is seeking justice.

Sharafat Ali, member Child Pro­tection Advisory, shared that adult literacy programme and parent counselling should be stared be­cause kids are aware but how to reduce victim blaming is also a big need nowadays. M Ayub Ja­mali, DG PNCA, has shared that like PNCA, social media and media channels should make some good messages for awareness on child protection.

The event commenced with recitation and the national an­them, followed by opening re­marks from Dr Altaf Abro, Head of Mission. SIF shared that SIF is currently working 33 districts of three provinces and Child protec­tion is one of the major compo­nents of SIF Pakistan.

Feroza Zahra, Country Pro­gramme Coordinator, delivered a compelling address on the Impor­tance of 16 Days of Activism that started from 25 November to 10 December and is globally celebrat­ed to address the gender-based violence. The audience were cap­tivated by the thought-provok­ing speeches from guest speakers, each sharing valuable perspec­tives on child rights, protection, and the role of children in climate change adaptation.

SIF in collaboration with PNCA has successfully created a plat­form that inspires positive action towards ensuring the safety, secu­rity, and well-being of children in Pakistan.