Tehsil chairmen, tribal elders discuss uplift process with minister

PESHAWAR - A delegation comprising tehsil chairmen and tribal leaders from merged tribal districts convened with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Merged Districts Affairs, Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, in Peshawar on Friday. The meeting centered on matters concerning the region’s development, public issues, and potential collaboration to address these concerns.
The delegation included Tribal Leader and Tehsil Chairman Said Badshah from Bajaur, Tehsil Chairman Lower Taj Maluk from South Waziristan, Tehsil Chairman Ahmad Said from North Waziristan, Tehsil Chairman Ehsanullah from Upper Kurram, Tehsil Chairman Maulana Saleh from South Waziristan Upper, and Tehsil Chairman Maulana Tahir Orakzai from Orakzai.
Dr. Abdullah affirmed that relevant authorities will be engaged to involve local public representatives in identifying new schemes under the World Bank’s Risk Project in the merged districts. He also highlighted the dissolution of the controversial committee, previously established by the federal government for fund utilization in these districts, emphasizing that the funds allocated can now be utilized through the province. Notably, the opinions of local chairpersons will be considered in this process.
Acknowledging financial constraints and the Election Commission’s imposed ban on new projects, Dr. Abdullah emphasized efforts to ensure ongoing project funding in the merged districts. He confirmed that funds have been secured for the TMAs (Tehsil Municipal Administrations) to settle salary arrears. Additionally, he pledged to involve relevant ministers and administrative secretaries of development sector departments in considering the viewpoints of local body chairpersons in formulating new proposed projects in these regions.
Regarding the solarization of mosques in merged districts, Dr. Abdullah mentioned two ongoing solar energy projects, one near completion and the other in its initial stages. He expressed intentions to provide substantial funding to expedite these projects for the benefit of the local populace.
Furthermore, Dr. Abdullah announced the release of funds for the Ghalanai road, indicating the recommencement of halted construction work. He reiterated the commitment to initiating significant communication projects in Orakzai and Waziristan, emphasizing efforts to secure the necessary funds for their execution.