Tehsil chairmen, tribal elders discuss uplift process with minister

PESHAWAR - A delegation comprising tehsil chairmen and tribal leaders from merged tribal districts convened with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Care­taker Minister for Merged Dis­tricts Affairs, Industries, Com­merce, and Technical Education, Dr. Aamer Abdullah, in Peshawar on Friday. The meeting centered on matters concerning the re­gion’s development, public issues, and potential collaboration to ad­dress these concerns.

The delegation included Tribal Leader and Tehsil Chairman Said Badshah from Bajaur, Tehsil Chair­man Lower Taj Maluk from South Waziristan, Tehsil Chairman Ah­mad Said from North Waziristan, Tehsil Chairman Ehsanullah from Upper Kurram, Tehsil Chairman Maulana Saleh from South Wa­ziristan Upper, and Tehsil Chair­man Maulana Tahir Orakzai from Orakzai.

Dr. Abdullah affirmed that rele­vant authorities will be engaged to involve local public represent­atives in identifying new schemes under the World Bank’s Risk Pro­ject in the merged districts. He also highlighted the dissolution of the controversial committee, pre­viously established by the federal government for fund utilization in these districts, emphasizing that the funds allocated can now be utilized through the province. No­tably, the opinions of local chair­persons will be considered in this process.

Acknowledging financial con­straints and the Election Commis­sion’s imposed ban on new pro­jects, Dr. Abdullah emphasized efforts to ensure ongoing project funding in the merged districts. He confirmed that funds have been secured for the TMAs (Teh­sil Municipal Administrations) to settle salary arrears. Additional­ly, he pledged to involve relevant ministers and administrative sec­retaries of development sector departments in considering the viewpoints of local body chairper­sons in formulating new proposed projects in these regions.

Regarding the solarization of mosques in merged districts, Dr. Abdullah mentioned two ongo­ing solar energy projects, one near completion and the other in its in­itial stages. He expressed inten­tions to provide substantial fund­ing to expedite these projects for the benefit of the local populace.

Furthermore, Dr. Abdullah an­nounced the release of funds for the Ghalanai road, indicating the recommencement of halted con­struction work. He reiterated the commitment to initiating signif­icant communication projects in Orakzai and Waziristan, empha­sizing efforts to secure the neces­sary funds for their execution.