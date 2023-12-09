Saturday, December 09, 2023
Thousands of dollars looted in robbery outside Karachi bank

Agencies
December 09, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Armed robbers deprived an elderly man of 4000 US dollars valuing over Rs1.1 million and sped the scene, police said. The victim Aqeel uddin s/o Badaruddin hailing from Block 13/A of Gulshan-e-Iqbal, his son Adnan Aqeel was staying in Saudi Arabia to earn livelihood. The affectee said that he was returning home through rickshaw after withdrawal of $US 4000 from private bank branch in the area, but was intercepted by two armed robbers. He said that the culprits fled away after snatching the dollars valuing Rs1,134,241 from his possession. The police registered a case against unidentified culprits and started an investigation.

