Two new service delivery centres opened in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan district, Mansoor Arshad Khattak, inaugurated service delivery centers in Tehsil Parova and Tehsil Kulachi on Friday.
In his address, he highlighted that computerizing land records would resolve various issues and emphasized how these centers would combat corruption in the revenue department, ensuring transparency in land transfers, registrations, and rectifying land records.
Khattak emphasized that these service delivery centers aim to provide relief to the residents of Tehsil Kulachi and Parova, streamlining land-related services under one roof, including land records, transfers, registries, and other pertinent matters.
He emphasized that the establishment of these centers would safeguard land records and facilitate instant access to various land-related services and documents, facilitating smoother transfer processes.