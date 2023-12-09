Two new service delivery centres opened in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Deputy Commis­sioner of Dera Ismail Khan district, Mansoor Arshad Khattak, inau­gurated service delivery centers in Tehsil Paro­va and Tehsil Kulachi on Friday.

In his address, he high­lighted that computeriz­ing land records would resolve various issues and emphasized how these centers would combat corruption in the revenue department, en­suring transparency in land transfers, registra­tions, and rectifying land records.

Khattak emphasized that these service deliv­ery centers aim to pro­vide relief to the resi­dents of Tehsil Kulachi and Parova, streamlining land-related services un­der one roof, including land records, transfers, registries, and other per­tinent matters.

He emphasized that the establishment of these centers would safe­guard land records and facilitate instant access to various land-related services and documents, facilitating smoother transfer processes.