Saturday, December 09, 2023
Ukraine says downed 14 out of 19 Russian cruise missiles overnight

Agencies
December 09, 2023
KYIV, UKRAINE-Kyiv said Friday that Russia had launched more than a dozen cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight in Moscow’s latest aerial barrage that left two dead and several wounded.
Officials in Kyiv say Russian forces stockpiled drones and missiles for attacks on Ukraine’s struggling energy grid over winter. “Nineteen cruise missiles X101/X555 were launched. And we have not a bad result from our air defences -- 14 destroyed cruise missiles,” Yuriy Ignat, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s air force, told state media. He said the missiles were downed over the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions and that they were targeting civilian infrastructure.

