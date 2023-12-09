Usman Club clinch DC South Basketball Championship trophy

LAHORE - Usman Basketball Club clinched the Deputy Commissioner South Basketball Championship 2023 trophy after defeating Arambagh Club in the final at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Courts in Arambagh, Karachi.

In the thrilling final against Arambagh Club, Usman Club showcased exceptional skills, securing a 61-51 victory. Shaf Khan led the charge with 22 points, supported by Hamza Khawaja with 18 points, and Mubarz Ahmed and Ijaz Ahmed contributing 8 points each. For the runners-up, Daniyal Marwat scored 15 points, Hasan Ali added 14 points, and Mustafaul Haq contributed 12 points.

Mubarz Ahmed received the title of the best player of the championship, while Shaf Khan earned the distinction of the player of the final. Dia Shahid was acknowledged as the best player of the girls’ event. The final was officiated by referees Zahid Malik, Tariq Hussain, and M Ashraf, with technical duties handled by Zaima Khatun, Naeem Ahmed, and Zawal Faqar Abbas Khan.

DC South Captain Altaf Hussain Sario graced the occasion as the chief guest and distributed cash and prizes among the winners and top performers. The prize distribution ceremony, presided over by Asif Gulfam, saw emerging players awards presented to Usman Haider Khan of BVS Parsi School and Abdul Rahman of Bahria School Karsaz. A special award was bestowed upon Daniyal Khan Marwat of Habib Public School.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Hussain Sario expressed his commitment to promoting sports activities in the district, announcing upcoming events in badminton, squash, and cycle races. He pledged support for the advancement of basketball and revealed plans for boxing, gymnastics, and karate competitions in Lyari in January.

Asif Gulfam and other notable figures including Shahida Parveen Kayani, Begum Asma Ali Shah, Ahmed Ali Rajput and Ghulam Muhammad Khan conveyed their gratitude to the chief guest and commended the championship’s professional and trend-setting organization.

Distinguished guests, including Saeeda Iftikhar, DPE of National College, ADC Samiullah Pathan, AC Nida Suman, AC Zara Zahid, AC Samreen Rajput, AC M Majid Altaf, Asghar Baloch, Abdul Hameed Baloch, Sher Khan, M Haider Khan (MCB), Zulfiqar Khan (UBL), M Farooq Khan (NBP), Ahmar Shafiq, M Yaqoob, Faisal Ali Khan, Shahida Shoaib Rizvi, Kashif Selat, M Hanif, Noor Agha, M Akhlaq, Asad, Ibad Ali, Hasan Ali, Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, Abid Naeem Khan, M Taqi, M Nawaz and others.

In a gesture of appreciation, special gifts were presented to the guests by Shakeel John, CEO of Har Pal Taza Chaye, bringing a memorable conclusion to the championship celebration.