Varsity passing through severe financial crisis, says FUUAST Acting VC

KARACHI-Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST) Acting Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Mushtaq on Friday said that the varsity was going through severe financial crisis and were unable to pay salaries to about 1500 teaching and non-teaching staff.

Addressing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony with Rabita Forum International (RFI) for counseling and training of the students here at FUUAST Gulshan campus, Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq said that she took over the charge as the acting VC on 20th November and since then had been approaching every concerned forum including chancellor and Senate of Pakistan for rederessal of the issue but to no avail.

“I have approached chancellor of the university President Dr. Arif Alvi and requested him to look into the matter to save the future of thousands of students. The President referred the matter to the concerned ministry and Higher Education Council,” she said.

Prof. Dr. Rubina Mushtaq added that they could not pay salaries without the HEC’s grant but now even the HEC maintained that it was too short of funds.

She said that the FUUAST had been facing financial constraints for the past 18 months and now it did not have the funds to release salaries of lower-ranked staffers.

The FUUAST acting VC was of the view that there was Rs. 200 million monthly expenditures of the varsity and now the deficit climbed to Rs. 1.4 billion.

She said that the university management was compelled to increase the fee which would eventually effect the students of whom mostly belonged to middle class families.