VCs got additional charge of three KP public sector universities

PESHAWAR - The Higher Educa­tion Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified additional charge of the posts of Vice Chancellors (VCs) of three public sector universities to three ex­isting VCs of other universities.

The notification said that the Gover­nor on the advice of the Chief Minister has assigned the additional charge of the VCs.

According to the notification, the VC University of Science and Technolo­gy, Bannu has been given the addition­al charge of VC of University of Lakki Marwat. VC Kohat University of Science and Technology has been given addi­tional charge of VC Khushal Khan Khat­tak University, Karak and VC Gomal University D I Khan has been given ad­ditional charge of VC University of Ag­riculture D I Khan with effect from Oc­tober 6 till the arrival of regular VCs of these universities.

The notification restricted the VCs with additional charge from taking any major policy decision involving admin­istrative and financial implications.

21 KP varsities facing financial, ad­ministrative challenges

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 21 public uni­versities grapple with financial and ad­ministrative challenges as the appoint­ment of permanent vice-chancellors remains stalled, despite six months passing since the initial advertisement.

As per the Higher Education De­partment’s documents, the scheduled July 2023 appointment dates for VCs were extended for an additional three months on the caretaker Chief Minister KP’s advice. However, the extended pe­riod lapsed on October 6, 2023, imped­ing critical decision-making processes concerning financial and administra­tive matters.

Teachers’ organizations from these universities voiced concern over the prolonged delay, citing the inability to make significant decisions in the absence of permanent vice-chancel­lors. The HED directive prohibits uni­versities without permanent VCs or with VC tenures less than six months from making major financial and ad­ministrative decisions. Even the is­sue of employees’ salaries remains unresolved.

The affected universities include Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, University of Agriculture, Dera Is­mail Khan, Women’s University Swa­bi, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Swat, University of Agricul­ture Swat, University of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Swat, Abbot­tabad University, Science and Technol­ogy University Shangla, Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, University of Lakki Marwat, University of Engineer­ing and Technology, Mardan, Universi­ty of Peshawar, and Hazara University Mansehra.

An official from the HED disclosed that the tenures of ten more vice-chan­cellors of public sector universities would expire by December this year.