VCs got additional charge of three KP public sector universities

PESHAWAR - The Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified additional charge of the posts of Vice Chancellors (VCs) of three public sector universities to three existing VCs of other universities.
The notification said that the Governor on the advice of the Chief Minister has assigned the additional charge of the VCs.
According to the notification, the VC University of Science and Technology, Bannu has been given the additional charge of VC of University of Lakki Marwat. VC Kohat University of Science and Technology has been given additional charge of VC Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak and VC Gomal University D I Khan has been given additional charge of VC University of Agriculture D I Khan with effect from October 6 till the arrival of regular VCs of these universities.
The notification restricted the VCs with additional charge from taking any major policy decision involving administrative and financial implications.
21 KP varsities facing financial, administrative challenges
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s 21 public universities grapple with financial and administrative challenges as the appointment of permanent vice-chancellors remains stalled, despite six months passing since the initial advertisement.
As per the Higher Education Department’s documents, the scheduled July 2023 appointment dates for VCs were extended for an additional three months on the caretaker Chief Minister KP’s advice. However, the extended period lapsed on October 6, 2023, impeding critical decision-making processes concerning financial and administrative matters.
Teachers’ organizations from these universities voiced concern over the prolonged delay, citing the inability to make significant decisions in the absence of permanent vice-chancellors. The HED directive prohibits universities without permanent VCs or with VC tenures less than six months from making major financial and administrative decisions. Even the issue of employees’ salaries remains unresolved.
The affected universities include Gomal University, Dera Ismail Khan, University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan, Women’s University Swabi, University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Swat, University of Agriculture Swat, University of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Swat, Abbottabad University, Science and Technology University Shangla, Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, University of Lakki Marwat, University of Engineering and Technology, Mardan, University of Peshawar, and Hazara University Mansehra.
An official from the HED disclosed that the tenures of ten more vice-chancellors of public sector universities would expire by December this year.