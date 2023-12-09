Wah police held 2 dacoits involved in murder of  mechanic

Rawalpindi-The investigators of Wah Cantt police have arrested two suspects dacoits for their alleged involvement in murder of a poor motorcycle mechanic during a dacoity bid.

The detained suspects have been identified as Husnain and Haider whose physical remand was also obtained by the investigators from a court of law, disclosed acting SP Potohar Division Maham in a presser held at Police Lines here on Friday. She was also flanked by SDPO/ ASP Taxila Circle MS Kainat and SHO PS Wah Cannt Inspector Amir Raffique.

Addressing the press conference, acting SP Potohar Division Maham said that the two suspected dacoits had shot and injured a motorcycle mechanic Hammad (32) when he tried to catch the duo while they were fleeing after looting a grocery store.

The victim died later on in hospital due to fatal bullet injuries, she said adding that police had launched manhunt for fleeing robbers after filing FIR.

She said that police managed to arrest the both suspected robbers who were involved in murder of Hammad and obtained their physical remand from court. She said that the culprits confessed their crime before the investigation officers.

“Both culprits are notorious and one of them namely Hunain was also wanted by police in a case of harrasing a 7 years old child sexually,” said SP Maham. She said that the both robbers were also involved in a series of street crimes and police are busy in investigation.

Meanwhile, CPO Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has appreciated the efforts of SP Maham and ASP Kainat for netting the notorious dacoits. “The female police officers are performing execellenty and they are proud of police department,” he said. He added the Rawalpindi police are fully prepared to protect the lives and property of public.