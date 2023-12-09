Saturday, December 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Weather to remain cold and dry in most parts of country

Weather to remain cold and dry in most parts of country
Web Desk
10:35 AM | December 09, 2023
National

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, light rain/light snowfall over high mountains is likely in Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral and surrounding areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was approaching Northern parts of the country.

Smog/fog is likely to persist in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning and night

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country. Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Friday with -10°C temperature.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1702097451.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023