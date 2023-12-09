Workshop on deadly epidemic diseases in animals held

PESHAWAR - A one-day workshop emphasizing the prevention of infectious and deadly epidemic diseases in animals through vaccination took place on Friday. Hosted by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Livestock Department in collaboration with Dollvet, a prominent pharmaceutical company from Turkey, and Orion Group, the event shed light on the escalating economic losses caused by animal diseases globally, exacerbated by climate change.
Dr. Huseyin Zengin, MD, along with other relevant officials, actively participated in the workshop. Dr. Alam Zeib Mohmand, the Director General of Livestock, expressed gratitude to the organizers, underscoring the adverse impact of these diseases on the international economy. He stressed the imperative of controlling these diseases through the use of local and limited-scale vaccines in Pakistan, in partnership with international companies and institutions.
Yasir Wazir, the manager of Dollvet Company, showcased seven distinct vaccines developed by the company, highlighting their effectiveness in combating diseases such as LSD (Lumpy Skin Disease), which saw an epidemic in Turkey in 2012 and later in Pakistan during 2021–22.
Dr. Asad Ali Shah, Director of the Livestock Department, discussed the challenges posed by diseases like foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and LSD. He emphasized the collaborative efforts of the Livestock Department and international organizations, including FAO, USAID, ARPIAH, Russia, and Dollvet, in reducing disease incidence and potential losses.
Asif Awan, President of the Livestock Welfare Association, lauded the Livestock Department’s efforts and advocated for establishing a local plant with international support to ensure the timely availability of vaccines at a reduced cost. Dr. Sirbuland, Director of Livestock, expressed gratitude to the Turkish company representatives and called for enhanced mutual cooperation.