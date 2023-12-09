World Human Right Day marked

LOWER DIR - District Adminis­tration in collaboration with the Dis­trict Youth, Sports, and Child Protec­tion Unit here on Friday arranged a seminar to celebrate ‘International Hu­man Rights Day 2023’ in Government Centennial Model High School Tim­ergara.

The event was attended by many of­ficials of district administration and members of the civil society. Recitation of Holy Quran, naat, speeches, and na­tional songs were part of the celebra­tion. On the occasion, speakers high­lighted the significance of people’s rights to ensure their welfare.

They said that protection of basic rights is vital for the growth of the so­ciety and for preserving its very ex­istence.