World Human Right Day marked

LOWER DIR - District Administration in collaboration with the District Youth, Sports, and Child Protection Unit here on Friday arranged a seminar to celebrate ‘International Human Rights Day 2023’ in Government Centennial Model High School Timergara.
The event was attended by many officials of district administration and members of the civil society. Recitation of Holy Quran, naat, speeches, and national songs were part of the celebration. On the occasion, speakers highlighted the significance of people’s rights to ensure their welfare.
They said that protection of basic rights is vital for the growth of the society and for preserving its very existence.