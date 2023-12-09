Youth in peril

I am writing to express deep concern about the ongoing issue of climate change, a crisis silently impacting the lives of children. According to a recent UNICEF report, children globally face a distressing scenario due to climate change. The 2021 UNICEF report on children’s climate risks revealed that children worldwide are at high risk from the impacts of the climate crisis, including many Pakistani children whose futures are jeopardised by environmental degradation and climate disasters. Moreover, a significant issue in this crisis is water scarcity, affecting over 739 million children in 2022.
Additionally, climate change disrupts the education of our youth, a fundamental right. A report indicates that 40 million children globally face interruptions in education due to climate disasters. In Pakistan, we must ensure a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment for children. Addressing climate change is crucial not only for the environment but also to secure our children’s future.
ESSIYAN KHUDADAD,
Singabad.