17th Aalmi Urdu Conference concluded with grand celebration of literature and arts

KARACHI - The four-day 17th Aalmi Urdu Conference Jashan e Karachi, organized by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, came to a vibrant conclusion with the grand event held at the YMCA Ground here Sunday. The closing ceremony saw special participation from Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, while renowned humorist Anwar Maqsood added his wit to the occasion. Dr. Jafar Ahmed delivered the keynote address. President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Mohammad Ahmed Shah, along with prominent figures like poets Iftikhar Arif, Asad Mohammad Khan, Azhar Abbas, Munawar Saeed, Bushra Ansari, Ghazi Salahuddin, Suhail Warraich, Mazhar Abbas, Ijaz Farooqi, Noorul Huda Shah, Ashfaq Hussain, and Sadiqa Salahuddin, were also present. The ceremony was hosted by Huma Mir.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, in his speech, praised Karachi’s youth for attending the celebration. “What could be a greater sign of civilization than the fact that the youth are gathered here today for Jashn-e-Karachi?” he said. He also reflected on how President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmed Shah has turned adversity into love and affection, which is why people remain connected to him. He stressed the importance of the Urdu language, calling it a unifying force, and suggested that the conference should be held twice a year. He also pointed out that the implementation of Urdu in government institutions, courts, and offices remains a challenge, urging for the full adoption of Urdu for the nation’s progress, citing examples from China, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia.

The Arts Council brings together Sindhi, Balochi, Pashtun, Punjabi, and Mahajir communities under one roof, teaching them to live together,” he said. He also praised Muhammad Ahmed Shah for his work and leadership in hosting the conference and other cultural festivals in Karachi. President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Muhammad Ahmed Shah, expressed his gratitude for the support of his team and shared his experiences organizing cultural events in various parts of Pakistan. He acknowledged the importance of the youth and the growing significance of the conference. “This conference has brought together poets, writers, and cultural figures from all over Pakistan and the world,” he said. “We need to continue this tradition and connect with the younger generation in a way they can relate to, ensuring they are aware of our cultural heritage.”

Poet Iftikhar Arif also expressed his admiration for the success of the event, emphasizing how the celebration of literature and culture in Karachi, amidst challenges, is a significant achievement. He highlighted the importance of believing in the future of Pakistan and Karachi, particularly in the face of global challenges to the arts. Earlier, Dr. Jafar Ahmed discussed the different dimensions of culture explored during the conference, including various literary genres like fiction, poetry, and children’s literature.

He also noted that Pakistan’s current tragedy lies in the state’s disconnection from society.

Noorul Huda Shah congratulated Karachi for keeping its cultural flame alive, despite the many challenges faced by the city. “Karachi is a city of many languages, and it is important that its people understand each other’s languages,” she said.

The final day of the conference concluded with a mesmerizing Qawwali performance by Ayaz Fareed and Abu Muhammad, which brought the event to a soulful end. Thousands of attendees were present on the last day, marking the grand conclusion of this year’s Urdu Conference.