Monday, December 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

38,684 candidates appear in MDCAT retake exam held across Sindh

Our Staff Reporter
December 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  A total of 38684 candidates appeared in the MDCAT retake exam held across Sindh on Sunday, according to the PMDC. The exam was conducted on the directives of the Sindh High Court. The IBA University Sukkar was assigned the task to retake MDCAT exam across Sind. The PMDC in a statement said that the exam was held at seven centers in five divisions of the province including Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Banazirabad, Sukkar and Larkana. A total of 38684 candidates appeared in the retake exam. The examination commenced at 11:55 a.m. simultaneously across Sindh and was successfully concluded after duration of three hour and thirty minutes.

The provincial, divisional and district authorities including security agencies, FIA and IB were also deputed for necessary support to the staff. The President PMDC also had a high-powered vigilance committee meeting with key stakeholders a day before the exam to discuss the preparations and security arrangements. Among the participants were Secretary Health Sindh, Secretary Universities and Boards, Special Secretary Home Department and Vice-Chancellor of IBA University Sukkar and Director of examination PMDC. The discussions focused on enhancing coordination, streamlining examination logistics, and addressing any challenges faced by candidates during the process. The PM&DC is committed for ensuring uniformity and transparency in future examinations across the country, according to the press release.

Daniyal condemns PTI’s human shield tactics against state

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1733634534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024