7 more booked for using social media against State

ISLAMABAD - Concerned cyber crimes departments of the government have registered seven more cases against the individuals involved in spreading anti-state negative propaganda on social media. Sources revealed that the government has intensified legal actions against those individuals who are indulged in spreading hate content on social media.

FIRs have been registered against seven more individuals after verification of the anti-state and fake content uploaded on social media which was not in the interest of the country.

Cases have been filed against suspects accused of spreading fake news on social media, including Muhammad Osama Umar Farooq, Ghulam Akbar, and Muhammad Abu Bakar. Others against whom cases have been registered include Ali Shan, Muhammad Shaukat, Mian Muhammad Imran, and Muhammad Bilal, sources indicate. All of these suspects are reportedly from Muzaffargarh district, Punjab. Previously, authorities had registered cases against 32 suspects on the same charges.