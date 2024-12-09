Ali Ilyas wins Tour of Islamabad 2024, SSGC dominate event

LAHORE - Ali Ilyas of SSGC claimed victory in the final stage of the Tour of Islamabad 2024, a 120 km race through B-17 and Faisal Hills, securing the men’s professional category title. SSGC dominated the event, clinching the team classification and the top three positions in the men’s professional category. In the women’s professional category, Christina Wieser of Islamabad Pro emerged as the winner. The event, with over 90 cyclists, concluded with a prize distribution ceremony attended by Atif Mustafa and Azhar Shah.