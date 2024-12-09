Arsenal’s Premier League title bid dented by Fulham draw

LONDON - Arsenal missed the chance to close to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool after being held to a 1-1 draw at Fulham on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka had a late winner ruled out by a VAR review for offside as the Gunners’ four-match winning streak was halted in west London. Raul Jimenez had fired Fulham into an early lead before William Saliba levelled thanks to another Arsenal goal from a corner. Mikel Arteta’s men edge above Chelsea into second, six points adrift of Liverpool, who have a game in hand after their clash at Everton on Saturday was postponed due to high winds. Chelsea can move back into second should they avoid defeat at Tottenham later on Sunday.

Arsenal were still without influential defensive duo Gabriel Magalhaes and Riccardo Calafiori through injury and Fulham exposed a makeshift left side of the Gunners’ backline to take the lead. Kenny Tete’s ball in behind was pounced on by Jimenez, who drove forward and fired brilliantly across David Raya into the far corner on 11 minutes.

The opening goal came against the run of play and thereafter Fulham were forced back by an Arsenal side desperate to kickstart their bid for a first title in over 20 years. Saka’s shot was comfortably saved by Bernd Leno in the visitors’ best effort of the first half.

Arsenal’s threat from set-pieces was already well publicised before they scored twice from corners to beat Manchester United 2-0 in midweek. Yet, for all their preparations, Fulham were still powerless to prevent the corner kings.

Saliba stabbed home Kai Havertz’s header from close range for Arsenal’s 23rd goal from corners since the beginning of last season. Another corner should have led to the winner but Thomas Partey nodded wide when unmarked from another pinpoint Declan Rice delivery.Saka did head in at the back post as stoppage time approached, but Gabriel Martinelli had strayed offside before supplying the cross. Ruud van Nistelrooy’s Leicester struck twice late on to deny Brighton in a 2-2 draw at the King Power.Bournemouth also scored twice in the dying minutes to deny Ipswich a first home win in the top flight for 22 years in a 2-1 win at Portman Road.

results

Arsenal 1-1 Fulham

Bournemouth 2-1 Ipswich Town

Brighton 2-2 Leicester City