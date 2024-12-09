Australia thrash India in Adelaide to level Test Series

ADELAIDE - Australia stormed back into the five-Test series against India with a commanding 10-wicket victory at their fortress in Adelaide, leveling the series 1-1 and reclaiming the top spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. After suffering a humbling defeat to an understrength Indian side in the series opener in Perth, the hosts, spearheaded by Pat Cummins, delivered a statement win. Australia’s triumph, achieved in just over two days, marked their eighth consecutive day-night Test victory at Adelaide Oval.

Mitchell Starc was the architect of India’s collapse in the first innings, dismantling their batting lineup with a devastating 6-48. Starc’s victims included Perth centurions Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli. In the second innings, Cummins took charge, claiming 5-57 to slice through India’s lower order. However, the decisive blow came from Travis Head, whose blistering 140 off nearly as many balls turned the match decisively in Australia’s favor. Head, a thorn in India’s side, added to his tally of match-winning knocks against the tourists, following his centuries in last year’s WTC and ODI World Cup finals. Reflecting on Head’s innings, Cummins said, “The game could have gone either way when he walked out to bat, but he took it straight out of their hands.” Young opener Nathan McSweeney impressed in only his second Test with a gritty 39 in the first innings, while Marnus Labuschagne showed glimpses of form with a steady 64. The emphatic victory lifts Australian spirits as they head to Brisbane for the third Test starting on December 14. For India, the defeat punctured the optimism generated after their triumph in Perth. Captain Rohit Sharma’s prolonged slump continued as he managed just three and six after dropping to the middle order. Rohit has now registered one half-century and eight single-digit scores in his last 12 Test innings. India’s batting capitulation saw them fold for 81 overs across both innings, with no batter reaching a half-century. Without Mohammed Shami, who is recuperating from an ankle injury while playing domestic cricket, India’s bowling lacked firepower, relying heavily on Jasprit Bumrah.

Scores in Brief

AUSTRALIA 337 (Head 140, Labuschagne 64, Bumrah 4-61, Siraj 4-98) AND 19-0 beat INDIA 180 (Reddy 42, Starc 6-48, Cummins 2-41) AND 175 (Reddy 42, Cummins 5-57, Boland 3-51) by 10 wickets.