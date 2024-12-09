Bangladesh crush India to retain U19 Asia Cup crown

DUBAI - Bangladesh crushed India by 59 runs in the final of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2024 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, successfully defending their title with a commanding all-round display. Electing to bat first, Bangladesh posted a modest total of 198 before being bowled out in the final over. Despite a shaky start, where opener Kalam Siddiki fell for just one run in the seventh over, Bangladesh recovered through crucial partnerships.Skipper Azizul Hakim and opener Zawad Abrar steadied the innings briefly before both were dismissed, leaving their side at 66/3.

Mohammad Shihab James and Rizan Hossan then forged a vital 62-run stand, with James contributing a steady 40 off 67 balls. Hossan top-scored with a resilient 47 off 65 balls, while Farid Hasan added a valuable 39 in the later stages.India’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, with Hardik Raj, Yudhajit Guha, and Chetan Sharma claiming two wickets apiece. In response, India’s chase unraveled, as they were bowled out for a mere 139 in 35.2 overs. Despite a promising start, reaching 73/3 in the 21st over, their middle order collapsed under pressure from Bangladesh’s fiery pacers.Iqbal Hossain Emon was the star with the ball, delivering a match-winning spell of 3/24, dismantling India’s middle order and earning the Player of the Final award. Captain Azizul Hakim supported brilliantly with figures of 3/35, ensuring Bangladesh’s victory.For India, Mohamed Amaan (26), Hardik Raj (24), and KP Karthikeya (21) offered brief resistance, but it was not enough to challenge Bangladesh’s dominance.