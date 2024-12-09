The brain-eating amoeba, a microscopic organism from the kingdom Protista, is among the most dangerous threats to human health. It thrives in both freshwater and contaminated water, including swimming pools, rivers, ponds, lakes, and even some seawater.

When swimming, the amoeba can enter through the nose, travelling to the brain, where it multiplies and attacks brain tissue. Its microscopic size allows it to invade unnoticed, causing severe harm. Initial symptoms often include intense headaches, but the infection progresses rapidly if untreated, often leading to death. The consequences are devastating, underscoring the need for vigilance and precautionary measures to protect against this silent killer.

SANA BALOCH,

Balochistan.